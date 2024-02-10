ECONOMY

EIB Global invested €1.2 bln across Western Balkans in 2023

EIB Global, the financial arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for activities outside the European Union, invested a record-breaking 1.2 billion euros across the Western Balkans in 2023 (€365 million more than in 2022).

The investments went to sustainable and energy transition projects that support the region’s EU accession, economic, climate and connectivity efforts.

“The funds support projects under the Economic and Investment Plan and the Global Gateway initiative, strategic EU instruments to bridge the existing infrastructural gaps and improve living standards.

In close cooperation with the European Commission, we are pleased to provide an impressive €475 million in grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework and the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative,” said Kyriacos Kakouris, EIB vice president responsible for the region.

