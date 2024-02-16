ECONOMY

Greece doubles renewable energy capacity in four years

The development of cross-border interconnections that make Greece an energy hub for Southeastern Europe was highlighted by Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou in her address at the ministerial Conference of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday and Tuesday in Paris.

Sdoukou also highlighted the strengthening of the electricity network that serves the even faster penetration of renewable energy sources (RES), while she also praised the important role of the IEA in tackling energy crises and guiding governments on the road to climate neutrality.

The Greek minister also emphasized that in just four years Greece doubled the installed capacity of renewable energy plants in the country, accounting for 50% of electricity generation, while the target for 2030 is to reach 80%.

Sdoukou also mentioned the importance of creating and developing new markets, such as offshore wind farms, the CO2 capture and underground storage ecosystem and green hydrogen production.

