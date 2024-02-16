Confirmation of gas find off Cyprus

The Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has announced the successful completion of the assessment drilling operations for Cronos-2 within Block 6 of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus. This project was undertaken by the joint venture of Eni Cyprus Limited (operator) and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus BV.

Located 160 kilometers off the shores of Cyprus and 3 kilometers from the initial exploration well, Cronos-1, the drilling confirmed the presence of the same natural gas column within a productive zone exceeding 115 meters within the geological formation. Moreover, it affirmed that the discovery extends the Cronos reservoir, exhibiting similar characteristics in carbonate formations.

During the drilling operations, a comprehensive drill stem test (DST) was conducted, showcasing the exceptional quality of natural gas in the reservoir and its high production capability estimated to exceed 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) under production conditions.

Cronos marks the third gas discovery within Block 6 of the Cypriot EEZ, following the Calypso and Zeus discoveries.