ECONOMY ENERGY

Confirmation of gas find off Cyprus

Confirmation of gas find off Cyprus
[file photo]

The Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has announced the successful completion of the assessment drilling operations for Cronos-2 within Block 6 of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus. This project was undertaken by the joint venture of Eni Cyprus Limited (operator) and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus BV.

Located 160 kilometers off the shores of Cyprus and 3 kilometers from the initial exploration well, Cronos-1, the drilling confirmed the presence of the same natural gas column within a productive zone exceeding 115 meters within the geological formation. Moreover, it affirmed that the discovery extends the Cronos reservoir, exhibiting similar characteristics in carbonate formations.

During the drilling operations, a comprehensive drill stem test (DST) was conducted, showcasing the exceptional quality of natural gas in the reservoir and its high production capability estimated to exceed 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) under production conditions.

Cronos marks the third gas discovery within Block 6 of the Cypriot EEZ, following the Calypso and Zeus discoveries.

Energy Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia faced with energy project crisis
FINANCE

Nicosia faced with energy project crisis

Cyprus plans subsidies for e-vehicles
E-MOBILITY

Cyprus plans subsidies for e-vehicles

Cyprus mulls joining Great Sea Interconnector
ENERGY

Cyprus mulls joining Great Sea Interconnector

Cyprus to be power project shareholder
ENERGY

Cyprus to be power project shareholder

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage
CYPRUS

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus
CYPRUS

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus