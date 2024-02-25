Greece to introduce infant formula price measures next month

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told Mega TV on Saturday that the measures designed to lower the price of infant formula will begin to be applied in March.

He also referred to the “Field to Shelf” measure and the previous measures for reducing food prices, saying the government was waiting to see their results.

Regarding protesting farmers and their demands, he noted that the government had succeeded in keeping the money received by Greece the same under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) during a renegotiation that had seen cuts for the CAP in many large European countries, as well as negotiating smaller expanses of fallow land.

The government spokesperson also announced that the government intends to introduce a fairer method for returning the Special Consumption Tax on diesel for farmers in the 2025 budget, in addition to a mechanism for low electricity rates, thereby satisfying some of the key demands of the protesters.