Grocery price reduction expected next month

Tomatoes, lemons and apples are seen at a grocery store in Athens, in a file photo. [AP]

Price reductions in supermarket items will be visible to consumers as of early March, due to the implementation of measures by the Development Ministry, while as market executives commented to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, it is considered certain that the goal of reducing food inflation will be achieved.

A few days before the implementation of the measures against high supermarket prices, which starts on March 1, the Development Ministry proceeded with a new intervention to contain price increases.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the “rally” in food prices continued in January, although a slight deceleration in the rate of inflation was recorded. Meanwhile, one of the factors that fueled the cycle of high prices – i.e. energy – presents a better picture.

The ministry has also taken measures to deal with the phenomena of food waste, such as offering products at particularly low prices to interested consumers.

The list of products that are subject to review for price increases and for which – according to the current legislation – businesses cannot carry out promotional actions for the next three months has also expanded, as well as the list of fresh products for which “net prices” are applied with the addition of the “fresh goat” and “fresh lamb” categories.

According to the market estimates, the ministry’s measures will deal with the inflation challenge as they concern a wide range of items.