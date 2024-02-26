Cyprus also has a popular Golden Visa

According to a report on Bloomberg, the Cyprus Golden Visa Program, led by Astons, has surged in popularity, enticing investors and lifestyle seekers with its promise of stability and opportunity.

Denis Kravchenko, Astons’ business development director, highlighted the allure of Cyprus beyond its picturesque landscapes. He emphasized the blend of notable investment potential and lifestyle perks Cyprus uniquely offers, making it an elite EU tax haven with a welcoming investment climate.

The program’s appeal extends beyond residency perks. With processing times as short as six months, it offers a swift path to Cypriot citizenship and European Union access within five years. This grants participants visa-free travel across the EU and access to its healthcare and education systems. Participants are also exempt from the upcoming ETIAS EU e-Visa requirement, easing international travel.

Kravchenko underscored Cyprus’ robust rental market, promising both a luxurious lifestyle and substantial returns on investment. The Cypriot program offers a blend of lifestyle and investment benefits, attracting those seeking Mediterranean charm, strategic tax advantages and secure returns.