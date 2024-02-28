ECONOMY

EU’s CAP faces increasing scrutiny

People gather outside the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday. [Thomas Padilla/AP]

Nine ministers of agriculture of the European People’s Party (EPP) issued a joint statement on Monday emphasizing the urgent need for structural solutions to problems that have arisen in the agricultural sector following the implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The ministers, who met in Brussels ahead of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, urged that the solutions be found before the European Parliament elections in June.

The statement was signed by the ministers of agriculture of the following countries: Greece, Croatia, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

