Farmers continue to escalate protests

[InTime News]

Protesting farmers have continued to mobilize across the country ahead of a meeting with the prime minister in Athens on Tuesday.

The farmers’ demands include duty-free agricultural diesel, reduced electricity costs, subsidies on supplies and animal feed, renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), full compensation for lost income, and cessation of the labeling of non-Greek produce as Greek.

Roadblocks have been set up on many roads and highways in Macedonia and Thessaly, while the main Athens-Thessaloniki highway has been blocked at Malgara. 

Farmers have also continued their protests at the city centers of Larisa and Karditsa, symbolically placing hay bales and emptying milk on the streets while holding banners and flares and chanting slogans.

The Thessaly farmers are also seeking reimbursement for crops, livestock, machinery and farm equipment lost as a result of September’s Storm Daniel.

 

