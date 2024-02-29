ECONOMY FINANCE

Absorption of EU funds gets ever tougher

Absorption of EU funds gets ever tougher

The awarding of the contracts of several major projects, as well as the achievement of progress on the Exoikonomo subsidy program are the biggest issues pending for the submission of the fourth request for payments from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, now set by the government in April.

These projects are included in the so-called milestones – i.e. the prerequisites for the fourth tranche of 3.3 billion euros and include the following, among several others: the redevelopment of Votanikos in Athens, the pedestrian promenade on the Athenian Riviera, and the announcement of the temporary contractor for the concession of the Hania-Iraklio section of the Cretan highway.

These important issues confirm the concern that over time it will become more and more difficult to absorb the RRF resources, because the milestones are no longer only reforms and the passing of laws, but also include project assignments, that stumble over the inadequacy of the state and the local government.

Therefore the Finance Ministry is fighting a “daily battle,” officials say, to complete the milestones on time, but often without a tangible result.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
POS situation needs extension
FINANCE

POS situation needs extension

Incomes still haven’t recovered
ECONOMY

Incomes still haven’t recovered

Surplus of a billion euros in state budget
FINANCE

Surplus of a billion euros in state budget

September deadline for four-year plans
FINANCE

September deadline for four-year plans

Eleven codes pre-filled in tax returns
TAXATION

Eleven codes pre-filled in tax returns

Nicosia unveils CO2 reduction grants
ENVIRONMENT

Nicosia unveils CO2 reduction grants