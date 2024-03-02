ECONOMY

Turkey’s Feb exports to Russia down 34% from year earlier

Turkey’s Feb exports to Russia down 34% from year earlier
File photo. [AP]

Turkey’s exports to Russia in February fell 33% year on year to $670 million, trade ministry data showed on Saturday.

That was down from $1.1 billion in February 2023.

Imports from Russia fell 36.65% to $1.3 billion from $2 billion a year earlier.

A US threat to impose sanctions on financial firms doing business with Russia has chilled Turkish-Russian trade, disrupting or slowing some payments for both imported oil and Turkish exports, Reuters reported this week. [Reuters]

Turkey Russia Trade

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
ECONOMY

Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia

Serbia completes interconnector to diversify its gas supplies
ECONOMY

Serbia completes interconnector to diversify its gas supplies

Greek shippers exit Russian oil trade
ECONOMY

Greek shippers exit Russian oil trade

UK says Nicosia getting on the right track with Russia sanctions
ECONOMY

UK says Nicosia getting on the right track with Russia sanctions

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

Cyprus says will not tolerate sanctions-busting amid scrutiny
ECONOMY

Cyprus says will not tolerate sanctions-busting amid scrutiny