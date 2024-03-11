Airport-style slots system for ports in popular destinations

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy is proceeding with the reformation of the way in which the routes of Greek shipping are managed and mainly how this is done at the country’s ports.

The model that will be adopted is that of slots, identical to what is done at airports, in order to avoid overcrowding at sea ports, but also the disagreements between captains over who should enter the port first, especially during the summer season in popular tourist destinations, but also in the particularly busy port of Piraeus (pictured), Greece’s largest.

The ministry is set to announce a tender in order to choose a contractor to design, develop and organize the slots.