ECONOMY

Qatar Airways discount for Posidonia 2024

Qatar Airways discount for Posidonia 2024

Qatar Airways, the official airline partner of Posidonia 2024, is offering a 10% discount on economy and business class tickets for flights to Athens from its global network.

The offer, valid until June 7 for travel from May 20 to June 17, is available at qatarairways.com and the mobile app using the promo code POSIDONIA24.

As the official airline partner for Posidonia 2024, Qatar Airways aims to enhance brand awareness and loyalty by showcasing its award-winning products and services.

Mate Hoffmann, regional manager for Southern Europe at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is very excited to be the official airline partner of Posidonia 2024. Our support to the shipping industry has been instrumental over the years. Since 2018, we have been the official airline partner of Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition, offering special fares to people traveling from our network to attend the exhibition in Greece. Through our expanding network, strategic partnerships within Oneworld, and other global strategic alliances, we are able to service the needs of the shipping industry globally.”

During the pandemic, Qatar Airways played a crucial role in repatriating over 500,000 mariners and operating 130 charter flights, with a commitment to the maritime industry evident through its exclusive Mariner Lounge at Hamad International Airport.

Travel Transport Shipping Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seventh Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol
ECONOMY

Seventh Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol

Golden Cargo gearing up for Posidonia
ECONOMY

Golden Cargo gearing up for Posidonia

Posidonia conferences to expand 2024 event
ECONOMY

Posidonia conferences to expand 2024 event

Propeller Club to host AMVER Awards Gala Dinner at Athenaeum Intercontinental
ECONOMY

Propeller Club to host AMVER Awards Gala Dinner at Athenaeum Intercontinental

WIMA to host Piraeus event on training in shipping
ECONOMY

WIMA to host Piraeus event on training in shipping

Capital Link to host Annual New York Maritime Forum in NYC
ECONOMY

Capital Link to host Annual New York Maritime Forum in NYC