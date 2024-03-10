Qatar Airways discount for Posidonia 2024

Qatar Airways, the official airline partner of Posidonia 2024, is offering a 10% discount on economy and business class tickets for flights to Athens from its global network.

The offer, valid until June 7 for travel from May 20 to June 17, is available at qatarairways.com and the mobile app using the promo code POSIDONIA24.

As the official airline partner for Posidonia 2024, Qatar Airways aims to enhance brand awareness and loyalty by showcasing its award-winning products and services.

Mate Hoffmann, regional manager for Southern Europe at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is very excited to be the official airline partner of Posidonia 2024. Our support to the shipping industry has been instrumental over the years. Since 2018, we have been the official airline partner of Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition, offering special fares to people traveling from our network to attend the exhibition in Greece. Through our expanding network, strategic partnerships within Oneworld, and other global strategic alliances, we are able to service the needs of the shipping industry globally.”

During the pandemic, Qatar Airways played a crucial role in repatriating over 500,000 mariners and operating 130 charter flights, with a commitment to the maritime industry evident through its exclusive Mariner Lounge at Hamad International Airport.