Greek FinMin stresses importance of Capital Markets Union

During his participation in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis emphasized that economic development and social cohesion are complementary goals.

Additionally, at the joint session of EU ministers of economy and labor and social affairs, which centered on social investments and reforms, Greece was also represented by Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Sofia Zacharaki.

Hatzidakis outlined initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Finance in Greece aimed at bolstering social policies as well as efforts by the Ministry of Labor to enhance competitiveness.

Among other initiatives, he highlighted programs designed to train and enhance the skills of 700,000 workers and unemployed individuals, funded through European resources.

He also discussed the modernization of the Public Employment Service and the reinforcement of active employment policies.

Hatzidakis elaborated on measures implemented by the Ministry of Finance to combat tax evasion and avoidance.

During the discussion within the Eurogroup regarding the future of European capital markets, Hatzidakis emphasized the necessity of promoting the Capital Markets Union.