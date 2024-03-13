Cyprus happy with EU’s fiscal plan

The joint statement on the orientation of the eurozone’s fiscal policy for 2025 satisfies Cyprus as it validates the cautious and conservative fiscal policy that Cyprus has followed so far, Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos said on Monday in Brussels, where he was attending the meeting of the Eurogroup.

The meeting focused on the eurozone’s fiscal policy for 2025, as well as the path to complete the Capital Markets Union of the EU.

Speaking upon arriving at the Eurogroup meeting, Keravnos said that the fiscal framework for 2025 is based on the recent agreement on the new EU fiscal governance framework.

He added that the joint statement being discussed “finds us in agreement and satisfies us because it, first of all, validates the policies we have been pursuing so far, namely a cautious conservative fiscal policy, and the effort for the transition to the green economy and the digital economy.”

Keravnos said that Cyprus is in favor of the proposal to unify capital markets because it “gives investors security, guarantees that will release funds for the development of the EU, and of course of Cyprus.”