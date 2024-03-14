ECONOMY

Commission officials in Athens to assess progress in absorption of EU funds

A delegation of the European Commission, with executives responsible for the EU Recovery Fund, are in Athens to evaluate the progress in the implementation of the projects financed by the EU.

The visit, which started on March 12, comes as the Fund is halfway through its journey – its completion is set for August 2026. 

A conference on the progress of the investments will be held by IOBE, the Finance Finance and the European Commission will be held on Thursday which will be followed by a visit of the delegation to projects financed by the Fund. 

Greece has so far absorbed 14.9 billion euros so far, or 41% of the earmarked for the country, leaving it two and a half years to absorb the remaining 21 billion.

EU Investments

