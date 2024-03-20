ECONOMY

Time for tax declarations and ENFIA dues

The time is fast approaching when the online platforms for tax declarations and the payment of the ENFIA property tax will be activated, with ministry sources placing the first in the last week of March and the second in early April.

This will mean the platform for tax declarations will open earlier than any other year, as this did not happen until March 31 in 2023.

During the next week, Parliament is expected to vote on a legislative measure for the automatic pre-filling and submission of the relevant forms for salaried employees and pensioners.

Effectively, this means 1 million taxpayers can submit the declaration at the click of a button, or that this will submitted automatically once the deadline expires. 

