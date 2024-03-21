ECONOMY SHIPPING

Posidonia tide has hotel and party venue bookings soar in early June

The Metropolitan Expo center, near Athens airport, is this year preparing for the largest Posidonia international shipping fair ever. So are the capital’s hotels and party venues.

Kathimerini understands that demand for accommodation in the hotels of Attica during the week of June 3 to 7, when the event will be held, has skyrocketed and at the same time there are no longer any available spaces for the receptions and parties organized during the days of the maritime exhibition on these dates – and not just by companies.

Astir Palace Resort of Vouliagmeni, historically a classic place to stay for the famous foreign visitors of the fair, this year expects a major boost in turnover by several million euros.

Anyone following this biennial shipping event know that its direct and indirect economic benefit for the Greek capital reaches 100 million euros.

