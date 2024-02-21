Greek, Cypriot officials to attend cruise line summit in Italy

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is holding a European Summit in Genoa next month, with the participation of senior officials from Greece and Cyprus, among others.

The summit will form part of Cruise Week Europe in Genoa, northwestern Italy, on March 11-14.

The cruise industry will be turning out in force with many of the world’s leading cruise line CEOs confirmed to attend the event.

CLIA reported on Tuesday that confirmed participants will also include Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Shipping Marina Hajimanolis and Greece’s Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development Myron Flouris, while Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni is also invited.

CLIA Cruise Week further features the first-of-its-kind Innovation Expo.