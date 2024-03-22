Skrekas: Consumers can help in combating high prices

The government is redesigning the e-katanalotis platform so that the consumer knows the exact cost of the products they want to buy at supermarkets around their home and where they will find the cheapest prices, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday speaking to ANT1 TV.

“The consumer could prepare a basket with the products they want to purchase and see how much it costs at each supermarket. There will be over 3,000 product codes on this platform, which correspond to 70-80% of consumer products,” he added.

In the coming days, the new option will be presented on the e-katanalotis platform, as the minister said, underlining that consumers have the power to contribute to reducing prices.

“We want to empower our households and give them the chance to compare prices from their homes, as they would do in supermarkets,” he added.

In response to a question about market inspections, he said that “inspections continue and fines are being imposed,” adding that 80% of the fines imposed have been collected or confirmed.