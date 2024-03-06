ECONOMY

Greece to introduce Lenten Basket as of March 13

Greece to introduce Lenten Basket as of March 13
[InTime News]

The Lenten Basket – with lower prices of goods consumed during the period of Lent – will be available from Wednesday, March 13 until May 4, according to the ministerial decision signed on Tuesday by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The Lenten Basket is a special extension of the Household Basket that is already in effect, as it includes three additional food categories in order for every household to have access to all the necessities for Lent at affordable prices.

The three categories of food include: halva, fasting dips (without meat and dairy ingredients) and frozen seafood (at least two products).

Skrekas said: “We want every household to have access to quality food at lower prices on these Holy Days. The Lenten Basket, which is an extension of the Household Basket, includes all the necessary food for every household ahead of the 40-day fast. The government will continue to take all the necessary measures to actively support all the consumers.”

Retail Food Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government accuses multinationals of ‘greedflation,’ expands price controls to baby formula
ECONOMY

Government accuses multinationals of ‘greedflation,’ expands price controls to baby formula

Food inflation soars 12.2%
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

Food inflation soars 12.2%

Frozen produce firm fined 742,000 euros for profiteering
ECONOMY

Frozen produce firm fined 742,000 euros for profiteering

Uneven prices in local market
INFLATION

Uneven prices in local market

Skrekas: Fines for ‘greedflation’ price hikes to be announced
ECONOMY

Skrekas: Fines for ‘greedflation’ price hikes to be announced

Outrageous profiteering in Daniel’s wake
ECONOMY

Outrageous profiteering in Daniel’s wake