ECONOMY

DEPA chief highlights return of competitive gas rates

Natural gas prices are gradually returning to their historical norms, reflecting the basics of supply and demand, Public Gas Corporation (DEPA Commerce) CEO Konstantinos Xifaras told the 5th Power & Gas Forum on Thursday.

These shifts, he explained at the forum organized by Energypress, reflect the underlying dynamics of supply and demand following significant disruptions in international markets, including the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Xifaras also expressed the opinion that prices will remain highly competitive moving forward.

“The importance of natural gas as a transitional fuel is not being doubted; it will continue to play a critical role in the process of decarbonization of our energy systems, as it comprises a necessary complement to renewable energy sources, while in Greece it already covers a significant part of the gap in electricity production created by decarbonization,” he noted regarding the move away from lignite-fueled production.

In addition, DEPA is continually boosting its extroversion, resulting in the doubling of exports in recent years, he argued.

