Energy Ministry’s concerns over Enaon plans for gas links to islands

Enaon EDA, of the Italgas group, is planning for the expansion of the natural gas network to the Greek islands up to 2028.

This move has provoked the reaction of the Energy Ministry, whose goals provide for the reduction of gas in the energy mix.

At the same time grid manager ADMIE is implementing investments worth billions of euros for the interconnection of the islands, which will pave the way for the utilization of the rich wind and solar potential.

On the other hand, the network development program of Enaon EDA, put to public consultation, foresees total investments of 770 million euros for the period from 2024 to 2028.