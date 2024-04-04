ECONOMY

PM meets pharma heads and unionists

[InTime News]

 Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted on Wednesday the heads of companies and unions that are members of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Traders (IFPMA).

“The issues concerning European competitiveness are at the heart of our campaign positions ahead of the European Parliament elections. We are losing our competitiveness in Europe, we are failing to attract cutting-edge investments and are lagging behind in terms of high innovation indexes, certainly in comparison with the US, and this is something that must be fixed,” the prime minister said.

For his part, the president of IFPMA and managing director of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, noted: “One of the reasons we come to Greece is because Greece steadily supports innovation.

At a European level, it is one of the countries we consider to have very clear positions on significant aspects of promoting innovation, such as patents and access to medicine.”

Investments

