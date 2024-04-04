ECONOMY ECONOMY

Fines totaling 1.38 mln euros imposed on 13 companies

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The Development Ministry announced on Thursday it has imposed fines totaling 1,380,000 euros for unfair profiteering on 13 companies. They include high-profile companies FG Europe and Lidl Hellas.

After checks carried out by the ministry’s agencies, various violations of the provisions on unfair profiteering were idenified, i.e. for obtaining a gross profit higher than the corresponding gross profit of 2021 in specific products, by 13 companies in total.

As last year’s law provides, the names of the companies fined with more than €50,000 are published, and they are: FG Europe (airconditioning systems) €737,000, Vassiliou Trofinko (frozen fish) €263,000, V. Denaxas & Co (meat products) €62,000, and Lidl Hellas (supermarkets) €53,000.

Nine other enterprises have had fines below €50,000 each slapped on them.

Minister Kostas Skrekas stated that “the battle of our government and the Ministry of Development in the fight against high prices and greedflation is permanent. We are not going to show any tolerance, we continue and intensify, with strict checks, punishing profiteering across the market. All those who do not obey the law are found and pay dearly for every violation. The first positive results of the new measures are already visible with price reductions in thousands of essential products.”

“In any case, we are not complacent, we strengthen the control mechanisms and resolutely promote their work until all distortions in the trade area are corrected and legality, and healthy competition prevails in the market, for the benefit of all consumers,” added Skrekas.

