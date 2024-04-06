ECONOMY

Gov’t publishes 7 new general urban plans

Another seven General Urban Plans (GUP) for towns and town units were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday, specifying land use and terms and restrictions of construction.

Based on modern urban practices, the plans take into account sustainable urban mobility, and the protection of state and private property.

Signed by Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Nikos Tagaras, the plans relate to the following areas: Thessaloniki; Pefka neighborhood in Neapoli-Sykies (Thessaloniki); Oreokastro (Thessaloniki); Nea Palatia, Skala Oropou, Sykamino, Halkoutsi and Oropos in Oropos Valley (Attica); Lykovrisi (Attica); the Lavreotiki area (Attica); and Agios Konstantinos (Attica).

All include approved environmental reports. The urban plans related to Oreokastro constituted a modification, Oropos Valley’s and Agios Konstantinos’ were new approved plans, and the rest were revisions of existing plans.

Property

