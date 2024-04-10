No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft

The Energy Ministry may have announced heavy penalties for electricity theft, but in the draft law it has put up for public consultation, it seems they were forgotten.

Minister Thodoros Skylakakis wanted the temporary removal of the operating license and the permanent one in the event of a recurrence of the businesses that were found stealing electricity, burdening consistent consumers.

However, as the minister stated to Kathimerini, “the removal of the license cannot proceed. Permits are the competence of the local government. We concluded that the measure cannot proceed, because it gets us involved in too many pieces of legislation.”