ECONOMY ENERGY

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft

The Energy Ministry may have announced heavy penalties for electricity theft, but in the draft law it has put up for public consultation, it seems they were forgotten.

Minister Thodoros Skylakakis wanted the temporary removal of the operating license and the permanent one in the event of a recurrence of the businesses that were found stealing electricity, burdening consistent consumers.

However, as the minister stated to Kathimerini, “the removal of the license cannot proceed. Permits are the competence of the local government. We concluded that the measure cannot proceed, because it gets us involved in too many pieces of legislation.”

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ADMIE management to visit Cyprus for talks on ‘Great Sea Interconnector’
ECONOMY

ADMIE management to visit Cyprus for talks on ‘Great Sea Interconnector’

Bank funding for a 451-mln-euro solar project at Amyntaio
ENERGY

Bank funding for a 451-mln-euro solar project at Amyntaio

Gov’t revising energy objectives
ENERGY

Gov’t revising energy objectives

Road opens for Cyprus gas project
ENERGY

Road opens for Cyprus gas project

Power theft puts freeze on reductions
ECONOMY

Power theft puts freeze on reductions

Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis
ECONOMY

Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis