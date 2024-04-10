ECONOMY

Ministry greenlights Maroussi entertainment and hospitality hub

Ministry greenlights Maroussi entertainment and hospitality hub
File photo.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy approved the environmental terms for a new entertainment and hospitality hub in Maroussi including a casino, according to a decision published on Monday.

With this approval, the licensing process for Project Voria enters its final stage, namely the issuance of building permits and the commencement of project construction.

The project represents a 250-million-euro investment by North Star Entertainment. According to a statement, Project Voria is the first strategic investment to be implemented in the northern suburbs of Athens in many years.

The project entails the construction of a state-of-the-art complex, featuring a five-star luxury hotel, event and conference venues, a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as a casino.

