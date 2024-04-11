ADMIE: Israel wants linkup acceleration

Israel’s authorities requested the acceleration of procedures for the implementation of the Great Sea Interconnector project (Greece-Cyprus-Israel), in the section of the Cyprus-Israel power linkup.

The director general of the Energy Ministry, representing the government of Israel, stated that this is an important priority of the Israeli government to advance the project.

For his part, the president and CEO of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), Manousos Manousakis, said that the updated cost-benefit study requested by the Cypriot minister of finance, Makis Keravnos, for the Cyprus-Crete section of the project will be ready by the beginning of June, and he emphasized that ADMIE takes it for granted that the results of the study “will confirm the great usefulness of the project for Cyprus and will facilitate the Cypriot government in taking its final investment decision.”

A tripartite Greece-Cyprus-Israel conference followed at the Ministry of Energy in Nicosia under the coordination of ADMIE and in the presence of the administrators of both states.

“These two meetings mark the next step in maturing the electrical interconnection between Cyprus and Israel,” he noted.