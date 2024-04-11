ECONOMY CYPRUS

Challenges faced by Patsalides

PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

A new dawn breaks in Cypriot banking with the appointment of Christodoulos Patsalides as the Central Bank of Cyprus’ new governor, heralding both promise and challenge.

As of Thursday, Patsalides, who was selected by the president, formally assumes office, while Constantinos Herodotou, the outgoing governor, steered the ship until Wednesday, representing the nation at the ECB meeting in Frankfurt. 

Patsalides steps into his role amid four pivotal challenges: ensuring the banking sector’s stability and oversight, addressing the societal impact of banking decisions, navigating internal reforms within the central bank, and safeguarding Cyprus’ global reputation.

Foremost among these challenges is the resilience of the banking sector, which, despite positive indicators, requires vigilant stewardship. Though Cypriot banks boast robustness and strong capital ratios, smaller institutions grapple with a disproportionate burden of nonperforming loans. With interest rates on the rise since 2022, banks presently enjoy heightened profitability from excess liquidity, yet this boon is slated to wane after 2025.

