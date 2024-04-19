ECONOMY CYPRUS

EU boost for Turk-Cypriot businesses

The European Commission, in partnership with GIZ International Services, has initiated a two-year project aimed at bolstering private sector development within the Turkish-Cypriot community and enhancing Green Line trade, as per a press release.

With a total budget of 4 million euros, the project will be fully financed by the Aid Program for the Turkish-Cypriot community.

The project’s main objective is to integrate Turkish-Cypriot companies into the broader island economy and the EU’s single market. Efforts will concentrate on bridging the gap between production standards in the Turkish-Cypriot community and those in the EU. This endeavor seeks to enhance competitiveness by elevating digitization levels and promoting sustainable production practices.

The project endeavors to ensure that goods and services traded by Turkish-Cypriot companies across the Green Line comply with EU standards. Small and medium-sized enterprises and startups will benefit from grants, as well as access to training, mentorship, and business development programs.

The announcement of upcoming grants and training opportunities will be disseminated through the EU InfoPoint website.

