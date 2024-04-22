ECONOMY FINANCE

Dallara reviews the 2010s

Dallara reviews the 2010s
The former head of the Institute of International Finance, Charles Dallara, who led the PSI talks. [AMNA]

The inexperience of the SYRIZA government (2015-2019) forced Greece to undergo another five tough years, noted Charles Dallara, the former Institute of International Finance head who in 2012 led negotiations on a major haircut on Greece’s private-held debt, known as the private sector involvement (PSI).

In an interview with Kathimerini, Dallara, who was in Athens for the presentation of his book “Euroshock,” explained that the PSI saved the eurozone, corrected long-standing mistakes of the private sector and prevented an Italian debt crisis. He recounted the tug-of-war between then Prime Minister George Papandreou and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the IMF’s participation in the bailout program, and the Fund’s demands during the PSI negotiations that nearly stopped them.

Dallara referred to the wrath of then Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos after Papandreou’s referendum initiative, and to then US President Barack Obama’s desire to help in the Greek crisis that met German and French opposition.

He said Papandreou’s successor, Lucas Papademos, succeeded since he hadn’t served in the thorny political scene, and stressed that SYRIZA’s inexperience cost Greece five extra years of painful adjustment.

Finance Politics Interview

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece extends tax return on agricultural diesel as farmers protest
ECONOMY

Greece extends tax return on agricultural diesel as farmers protest

Tax breaks and benefits to boost low incomes planned by government
ECONOMY

Tax breaks and benefits to boost low incomes planned by government

Turkey’s new economic broom has too much to tidy
ECONOMY

Turkey’s new economic broom has too much to tidy

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters
ECONOMY

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters

Turkey’s lira weakens after presidential vote
ECONOMY

Turkey’s lira weakens after presidential vote

In Turkey, an election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan’s economy
ANALYSIS

In Turkey, an election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan’s economy