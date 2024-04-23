Greece has been ‘European economy’s pleasant surprise’

Greece was the pleasant surprise of the European economy that was often mentioned at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG), National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on wrapping up his visit to Washington.

In statements, Hatzidakis said, “It was crystal-clear in all conversations and talks I had on the sidelines of the IMF’s Spring Meetings. Greece is the pleasant surprise of the European economy. Everyone recognizes it: representatives of global organizations, financial analysts, global investment banks.

Our duty is to continue the effort seriously and with decisiveness, for new and better jobs and a higher quality of life for all Greeks.” On the sidelines of the meetings, the Greek finance minister met separately with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Director of Fiscal Affairs Vitor Gaspar, and Director of the European Department Alfred Kammer.

Hatzidakis also attended a working lunch hosted by Georgieva for ministers from advanced European economies to discuss boosting the European economy’s competitiveness. Among finance officials, the minister also met separately with investment, bank, and credit rating agencies officials.

They included Goldman Sachs President and CEO John Waldron, Citigroup Vice Chairman (Corporate & Investment Bank) Jay Collins, with both of whom Hatzidakis discussed prospects in Greece, while he also granted interviews to CNBC and Bloomberg.