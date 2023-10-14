ECONOMY

Theoharis holds meetings on sidelines of IMF event

Theoharis holds meetings on sidelines of IMF event

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Harry Theoharis held a series of meetings on Friday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meeting, which took place in Marrakesh this week.

The Greek minister met with executives in the global economic and financial sectors, fund managers and experts in strategic investments.

He also held discussions with representatives of Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Citi, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Japanese investments and holdings group Nomura. 

Special Event IMF

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
IMF: Growth to slow down in Cyprus
FINANCE

IMF: Growth to slow down in Cyprus

Athens metro’s inspector shortage
TRANSPORT

Athens metro’s inspector shortage

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation
ECONOMY

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community
ECONOMY

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights
AIR TRANSPORT

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20
ECONOMY

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20