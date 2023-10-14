Theoharis holds meetings on sidelines of IMF event

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Harry Theoharis held a series of meetings on Friday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meeting, which took place in Marrakesh this week.

The Greek minister met with executives in the global economic and financial sectors, fund managers and experts in strategic investments.

He also held discussions with representatives of Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Citi, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Japanese investments and holdings group Nomura.