Commission warns Greece and Cyprus on fraud rule implementation

The European Commission has taken action against Greece and Cyprus for their failure to properly implement rules aimed at combating fraud within the EU’s budget.

In a statement released Wednesday as part of the EU’s package of decisions on infringements for April, the Commission announced its decision to issue reasoned opinions to both nations, citing their inability to transpose the Protection of the Union’s Financial Interest (PIF) Directive, on combating fraud to the EU’s budget into national law.

These rules, outlined in the PIF seek to standardize definitions, sanctions and limitation periods for criminal offenses impacting the EU’s financial interests.

The Commission’s move comes after initial notifications were sent to Greece in December 2021 and to Cyprus in February 2022.

Greece is faulted for inadequately defining “passive corruption” and “public official,” while Cyprus is cited for incomplete transposition regarding the definition and liability of legal persons, as well as jurisdiction over money laundering offenses.

Both countries have been given two months to rectify the identified shortcomings, failing which the Commission may escalate the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union.