ECONOMY

25th Travel Expo Cyprus concludes successfully

25th Travel Expo Cyprus concludes successfully

The Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents Association (ACΤA) and Display Art Plc orchestrated a resounding success with the 25th Travel Expo Cyprus, held last weekend at the prestigious Cyprus State Fairgrounds.

This grand event was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis and Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus Ioannis Papameletiou. Drawing over 10,000 attendees, including locals and international guests, the exhibition served as a beacon of information, showcasing enticing travel packages for summer escapades and beyond.

The exhibitors, buoyed by the event’s triumph, eagerly anticipate future participation, already expressing keen interest in next year’s event.

Representatives from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, as well as the Greek National Tourism Organization and various regions and municipalities from Greece, joined travel agents, airlines, cruise companies and other industry players in an impressive display of tourism prowess.

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor
EMPLOYMENT

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor

Hellenic Bank acquires CNP Cyprus for €182 mln
ECONOMY

Hellenic Bank acquires CNP Cyprus for €182 mln

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Min attends naming ceremony in China
ECONOMY

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Min attends naming ceremony in China

Hellenic close to acquiring CNP Cyprus
BUSINESS

Hellenic close to acquiring CNP Cyprus

Commission warns Greece and Cyprus on fraud rule implementation
ECONOMY

Commission warns Greece and Cyprus on fraud rule implementation

Significant fiscal surplus in Cyprus
FINANCE

Significant fiscal surplus in Cyprus