25th Travel Expo Cyprus concludes successfully

The Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents Association (ACΤA) and Display Art Plc orchestrated a resounding success with the 25th Travel Expo Cyprus, held last weekend at the prestigious Cyprus State Fairgrounds.

This grand event was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis and Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus Ioannis Papameletiou. Drawing over 10,000 attendees, including locals and international guests, the exhibition served as a beacon of information, showcasing enticing travel packages for summer escapades and beyond.

The exhibitors, buoyed by the event’s triumph, eagerly anticipate future participation, already expressing keen interest in next year’s event.

Representatives from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, as well as the Greek National Tourism Organization and various regions and municipalities from Greece, joined travel agents, airlines, cruise companies and other industry players in an impressive display of tourism prowess.