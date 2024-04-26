Greece and China pave the way for agricultural product exports
Greece and China shared their will to resolve issues so as to allow a series of Greek agricultural products to be exported to the Chinese market, at a meeting between Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis and the Chinese vice minister of the General Administration of Customs, Zhao Zenglian, in Beijing.
These exports concern products such as cherries, plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, citrus fruits, grapes, strawberries and apples.
In addition, two Greek-Chinese cooperation protocols in the fisheries sector are expected to be signed in the near future.
Based on the agreement, it will be possible to export all wild catches of fish and related products made in Greece.