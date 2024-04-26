Greece and China pave the way for agricultural product exports

Zombie companies, unlicensed units, widespread smuggling and debts of millions of euros make up the dark side of Greek fish farming, not to mention the extensive theft of fish from aquaculture installations. It is estimated that between 7,000 and 10,000 tons of fish are traded illegally, as they are not recorded in accounting statements. These are the quantities of fish that are allegedly channeled into the market, inside and outside of Greece, without documents, with the scammers making use of the good old Italian mafia networks, mainly those located in Naples, and the transactions are almost exclusively conducted in cash.

Greece and China shared their will to resolve issues so as to allow a series of Greek agricultural products to be exported to the Chinese market, at a meeting between Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis and the Chinese vice minister of the General Administration of Customs, Zhao Zenglian, in Beijing.

These exports concern products such as cherries, plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, citrus fruits, grapes, strawberries and apples.

In addition, two Greek-Chinese cooperation protocols in the fisheries sector are expected to be signed in the near future.

Based on the agreement, it will be possible to export all wild catches of fish and related products made in Greece.