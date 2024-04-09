ECONOMY

Greece promoted in Shanghai

Chinese airline Juneyao marked its significant opening to the Greek tourism market last week with the inauguration of the first direct flight from Shanghai to Athens.

On the occasion of the inaugural flight, representatives from the Municipality of Athens (This is Athens-Convention & Visitors Bureau, or ACVB), executives of Athens International Airport, as well as other key players in Athens’ tourism market traveled to Shanghai to promote Greece as a top destination to major Chinese travel agents.

At a related event held in Shanghai called “Bridging Cultures in Travel: From Asia to Greece,” the This is Athens-ACVB’s team presented the Greek capital to selected travel agents in China and held B2B meetings at the trade event that followed.

The event, organized by Hellas Group and My Odyssey, was held at Hellas House, a 1930s building in the heart of Shanghai that has evolved into a reference point for the cultural and business community of the Chinese city, hosting many important events.

Among the passengers on the first flight from Shanghai to Athens were four journalists-influencers from China who were hosted in the Greek capital as guests of the ACVB and Athens International Airport.

As part of the strategy to promote Athens to attract the Chinese market, Athens will take part for the first time in the large tourism exhibition ITB China, to be held in Shanghai in May, by participating in the Greek National Tourism Organization’s stand.

