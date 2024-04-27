Cypriots’ new option for investments

Cypriot citizens now have access to and can invest in bonds issued by the Republic of Cyprus. In a recent auction by the Public Debt Management Office, which caters to the monthly bond requirements, Athlos Capital’s innovative investment platform Sophic secured approximately 6 million euros, representing about 25% of the €25 million auctioned for 13-week treasury bills.

The auction saw offers totaling €58.5 million, of which €25 million was accepted, with a weighted average yield of 3.85%.

Yield rates ranged from 3.74% to 3.95%, as confirmed by the Public Debt Management Office. In the final quarter of 2023, a 13-week T-bills auction was conducted, yielding €20 million in accepted bids.

Notably, all upcoming Cypriot T-bill issuances, including recent additions like US and UK T-bills in dollars and pounds, respectively, alongside existing EU, French and German T-bills, will be available on the platform. T-bills serve as short-term financial instruments exclusively issued by governments or governmental entities such as the European Union, with durations typically ranging from three to 12 months.