ECONOMY INVESTMENT

Cypriots’ new option for investments

Cypriots’ new option for investments
PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

Cypriot citizens now have access to and can invest in bonds issued by the Republic of Cyprus. In a recent auction by the Public Debt Management Office, which caters to the monthly bond requirements, Athlos Capital’s innovative investment platform Sophic secured approximately 6 million euros, representing about 25% of the €25 million auctioned for 13-week treasury bills.

The auction saw offers totaling €58.5 million, of which €25 million was accepted, with a weighted average yield of 3.85%.

Yield rates ranged from 3.74% to 3.95%, as confirmed by the Public Debt Management Office. In the final quarter of 2023, a 13-week T-bills auction was conducted, yielding €20 million in accepted bids.

Notably, all upcoming Cypriot T-bill issuances, including recent additions like US and UK T-bills in dollars and pounds, respectively, alongside existing EU, French and German T-bills, will be available on the platform. T-bills serve as short-term financial instruments exclusively issued by governments or governmental entities such as the European Union, with durations typically ranging from three to 12 months.

Cyprus Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus a leader in cross-border investing
CYPRUS

Cyprus a leader in cross-border investing

Investment funds a boost for Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Investment funds a boost for Cyprus

EIB loan to Cyprus for smart investments
FINANCE

EIB loan to Cyprus for smart investments

25th Travel Expo Cyprus concludes successfully
ECONOMY

25th Travel Expo Cyprus concludes successfully

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor
EMPLOYMENT

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor

Hellenic Bank acquires CNP Cyprus for €182 mln
ECONOMY

Hellenic Bank acquires CNP Cyprus for €182 mln