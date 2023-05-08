What kind of Turkey will emerge from the ballot box?

Will Kemal Kilicdaroglu become the first leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to lead a government in Turkey after Bulent Ecevit? And, if that happens, how will Recep Tayyip Erdogan react? How will he manage an election loss, especially if it’s marginal? These questions are preoccupying those who are closely following the historical turning point that Turkey seems to be reaching, with the first round of voting next Sunday.

Predictions are even more uncertain about how the result of the ballot will affect Ankara’s foreign policy, especially toward Greece. Some believe that Kilicdaroglu has more reason to restore Turkey’s relations with the West and will be less provocative in his confrontations with Greece. By the same token, Erdogan is less predictable and more likely to view an unlikely electoral victory as a blank check.

Others recall that the narrative of the “occupied [eastern Aegean] islands” was invented by Kilicdaroglu’s party. They also suggest it is possible that, if the incumbent wins, he will focus, without the stress of re-election, on the management of domestic affairs, avoiding tensions in the Aegean, following the calm created by the recent earthquake diplomacy.

Erdogan’s main opponent in this election is the economic crisis and the burdens it has brought on the average Turkish citizen. Experienced analysts present the prospects opening up for Turkey, but also Greece, depending on the verdict of the ballot box.

Ryan Gingeras – Professor, Naval Postgraduate School in California

Economic recovery will be difficult

It should be said, from the beginning, that many Turks possess little interest in the opinions of Western observers. What many in Europe or United States believe is “good” for Turkey is often met with suspicion or outright mistrust. Nevertheless, there is at least one belief that appears to unite a majority of Westerner observers with most Turkish voters: People throughout the country face dire economic straits. So far, both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have presented two differing interpretations of this crisis. Turkey’s current president promises to speedily rebuild areas affected by the February earthquakes. While he has recently declared that the country’s economy is “a model” for the world at large, his reported willingness to reappoint Mehmet Simsek, who was fired as minister of finance for his dissenting economic advice, appears to suggest that he’s less than confident in this claim. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, has made economic reform and recovery a centerpiece of his campaign. Backed by noted economists and technocrats, he likely will pursue a conventional set of solutions in dealing with inflation, cronyism and foreign investment. Erdogan may radically alter his economic policies following the election (which is possible but perhaps unlikely). It seems more probable that international investors will take heart in a Kilicdaroglu presidency and that more positive steps towards Turkey’s economic recovery would follow.

Paradoxically, Kilicdaroglu’s victory may be tempered by ill will in the short term. Turkey’s road to economic recovery will be hard and perhaps arduous. As the head of a fragile coalition government, he may be beset by a variety of disagreements and crises, thus undermining his authority and capacity to govern. On this basis, Turkey could be thrust again into a state of serious political upheaval. An Erdogan victory, however, could be far worse. Whatever stability or predictability his renewed presidency may bring, it seems likely he will have other priorities in mind beyond the economy. Among them may be a continuation of his aggressive policies towards Greece (whether a Kilicdaroglu presidency would follow a similar approach towards Athens is less clear). If this is the case, the suffering many people in Turkey currently endure likely will continue and perhaps grow worse.

Alan Makovsky – Senior fellow for national security and international policy, Center for American Progress

Kilicdaroglu inexperienced but predictable

It’s a very hard election to call. It’s clearly very close, with a likelihood that the presidential election will go to a second round. The parliamentary election may well determine who wins the presidency, as Turks are not used to French-style cohabitation and may be inclined to favor the presidential candidate of the bloc that wins parliament (although an opposite reaction is also possible, particularly if voters react negatively to a parliament in which HDP holds the balance of power). There are many possibilities.

In general, the opposition is as nationalist on Aegean issues and Cyprus as is the Erdogan government, but it’s likely to be less provocative. If the opposition wins, it will need to focus on the economy, and, to that end (and for other reasons), it will require the goodwill of the West. Thus, it is likely to continue the policy of calm in the Aegean that has prevailed since the earthquakes, at least for the first several months and provided there is no unexpected incident. If Erdogan is re-elected, he, too, will have good reason to focus on the economy and to support calm in the Aegean, but he is far less predictable and feels far less beholden to the West than Kilicdaroglu likely would.

On Cyprus, the opposition is likely to be more open to renewing negotiations than is Erdogan – again, for the sake of relations with the West – but it is likely to be as tough as any previous Turkish “partner.” A re-elected Erdogan would likely adhere to his current no-talks, two-state policy.

A few points to keep in mind, should the opposition win:

CHP has not led a government since the days of Bulent Ecevit in the 1970s, and it hasn’t even been in government as a junior partner since the mid-1990s. There is very little governing experience in its ranks. There are likely to be some growing pains, particularly as it will be navigating its way in a presidential system that CHP opposed when it was voted in by referendum in 2017.

Moreover, my impression, based on meetings with Kilicdaroglu that I’ve attended, is that he is far more interested in and knowledgeable about domestic issues than he is foreign affairs. He will be bolstered by current and former diplomats, but it may take some time before he feels comfortable in foreign policy.

Erdogan as opposition leader (assuming he doesn’t retire) would probably restrict Kilicdaroglu’s policy flexibility by persistently challenging his nationalist pride.

Western allies will shed no tears if Erdogan loses, and they will want to be welcoming to the new government, particularly if it quickly meets its pledges to implement ECHR decisions (leading to the release of several political prisoners, including the two most famous, Demirtas and Kavala) and to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership in time for the Vilnius summit. This conceivably could produce pressure on the Greek and Cypriot governments to be more flexible than they would like on various Turkish-European issues.

Murat Somer – Professor of political science and international relations, Koc University, Istanbul

Good scenario for Turkey is good for Greece

The good scenario is that the voters vote as a block for democracy. And the opposition wins both presidential and parliamentary elections by wide margins so that the government and the state institutions it has politicized cannot spin facts and deny the results even if they want to.

For similar reasons, it would be best for the winner to be clear in the first round of the presidential election. And the opposition winning both the presidency and parliamentary majority would mean that they can implement the legal-institutional reforms they agreed on to rebuild democracy, and sound policies of economic recovery.

The bad scenario is that opposition votes divide their votes between candidates and the government wins the presidency, legislature or both. The government simply no longer have the program and the political will to democratize and recover the economy. Perhaps an even worse scenario is if the government loses the elections and denies the results, leading to severe sociopolitical conflict.

I am working on the assumption that Greek-Turkish relations can be improved sustainably with stable governments’ fully committed democratic ideals, including peaceful resolution of all conflicts and disagreements. Authoritarian governments can only lead to temporary improvements in transactional terms. So the good scenario for Turkey is also best for Greek-Turkish relations.

This is the first time since June 2015, if not 2002, that Turkey is approaching elections with the allied opposition being the more likely winner. Thus, the first and good scenario coming true is quite high. But the upcoming weeks will be critical as there still are many undecided voters and voters uneasy with their decision.

And the election day and the “day after” will be ciritical as various government actors show many signs, as expected, that they are not ready to accept and digest the popular will if it does not favor them. The Interior Minister resembled the opposition’s electoral campaign to a coup attempt. This twisted fear of “they want to ‘overthrow’ us through elections!” has long been present in the AKP, as I wrote about it in 2014, but it becomes more vocalized whenever the party faces a real chance of losing.

Nilgun Arisan Eralp – Director, Center of European Union Studies, Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey

First challenge, free and fair elections

If the opposition alliance wins (assuming that we can have free and fair elections), and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu defeats President Erdogan, bringing an end to his two-decade hold on power, first the efforts will concentrate on stopping the democratic backsliding in the country, putting emphasis on rule of law and fundamental freedoms, and political prisoners like Kavala and Demirtas will be released.

An orthodox economic policy seems to be obligatory, it will be implemented together with experienced bureaucrats who will be back in their respective institutions and a serious fight with corruption will start. The new administration will almost certainly make a sincere effort to improve relations with Turkey’s Western allies and respect its multilateral commitments.

Although the opposition seems to be serious about EU accession, they know it is not possible in the near future. They will try to alleviate the lack of mutual trust by putting an end to democratic backsliding and emphasizing cooperation with the EU in several mutually beneficial areas.

If Erdogan remains in power, he might be forced to leave the unorthodox (or “unique”) economic policy he has been pursuing in order to be able to put an end to the depreciation of the Turkish Lira and attract foreign funds, but I do not think that he can put an end to corruption and nepotism. Furthermore, I am afraid Ankara’s democratic backsliding and unpredictable and sometimes confrontational foreign policy will continue. Anti-Western rhetoric may be reinvigorated in line with the developments. EU accession will be totally off the agenda and the transactional nature of the relationship with the EU will be strengthened.

If the current administration remains, the current honeymoon that is mainly the result of the prompt reaction by the Greek government and the Greek community to the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and a visit by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias might continue for a while. However, in case of another domestic crisis, the aggressive rhetoric might come back to the relations.

If the opposition wins the elections, although the existing problems might remain, they will be dealt with with diplomacy and dialogue without a poisoning narrative. There will no verbal attack on the territorial integrity of Greece and international law will form the basis of the relationship.

The policy towards Greece, like the foreign policy in general will be an institutional one based on the knowledge and expertise of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Furthermore, in the medium term, cooperation in energy – as proposed by Dendias – tourism and other areas might start.

Yavuz Baydar – Editor in chief, Ahval

Erdogan win would be a pyrrhic victory

There are two likely scenarios, regardless of which camp gains the majority in parliament, where even the balance between the number of seats seem to hang on edge. Whoever wins, there will be high tension in the aftermath.

Despite the euphoria in the opposition front, Erdogan has recovered lately, and may end up as a winner, albeit by a narrow margin. Such a result will be interpreted by him as another “carte blanche” to push Turkey from a hard-core autocracy to a consolidated authoritarian rule. He will tighten the screws more severely, trying to dwarf the opposition. But, it may be a pyrrhic victory over a ruin: It will only deepen the economic crisis, whose consequences will be an even more confrontational and isolated Erdogan, who, like Maduro, will have to unleash a survival game on a tightrope walk, approaching closer to autocratic rulers in Asia and Middle East. We may see an unchanged attitude vis-a-vis the USA and NATO, and a continuity in offensive foreign policy regarding Syrian Kurds and Cyprus.

The second likely scenario is a Kilicdaroglu win, disregarding the breakdown in parliament. Certainly, it will ease the tensions considerably at the initial stage, emboldening the anti-Erdogan camp. However, Kilicdaroglu will not only inherit a ruined economy, but – regardless of how big a margin he wins with – he also will face a task of handling a massive block of bureaucracy, mainly shaped from top to toe by Erdogan and his corrupt allies. His third challenge will be the very opposition block whose unity is set sooner or later to implode, because of potentially clashing wills due to ideological diversions and personal ambitions within. The fourth challenge will be on how he handles the presence of the Kurdish YSP MPs, in terms of peace process demands. In any case, this scenario incldes the high likelihood of early elections within a year or so, due to the instability it signals.

How the result will affect Greek-Turkish relations will be, in any case, up to how the post-election approach of Turkey’s key ally, the US, and the EU, will be. If Erdogan wins, the tensions may re-increase, as his slow-motion isolation (on the basis of transactional relationships) will continue. The geopolitical border between West and East will take deeper roots along the Evros River and in the Aegean. But Erdogan is certainly aware that any open aggression to Greece may lead to his downfall.

If his contender wins, it will again be up to how Washington stages the choreography. Kilicdaroglu is not at all hostile to Greece; all he has to do is to regain control over the army, restore the Foreign Ministry, appoint a rational minister over it, and insulate his nationalist partners’ emotions and provocations. He will need all the help he can get, because Islamists, nationalists and pro-Russian elements will remain in action.

Asli Erdogan – Turkish writer, author, human rights activist, columnist, ex-political prisoner, and particle physicist

A brake on the path to hell

I tend to believe that these are the most important elections since 1950, when the Turkish Republic had the first real elections, starting a regime with more than one party. The victory of the opposition Democrat Party had very soon turned into a huge disappointment, with mass arrests of leftists in 1951, then a cycle of military coups started and shaped the political scene in Turkey almost till now.

Erdogan has so far accomplished his goal of gaining a full monopoly of the state, he has absolute control not only over the government, but also the judicial system. Practically this means anybody who catches his attention ends up in prison! HDP, one of the very few parties with a real democratic agenda, is entering this very crucial election with almost all its leaders in prison. Erdogan’s goal is to finish up his project, to consolidate his power also from the “ideological” point of view, – i.e. to build up a more “Islamic” society which would invariably mean more and more oppression of women, gays, Alevis and seculars, among others… It seems like a desperate crossroads, on the one hand a “Kemalist” party, continuously compromising to five right-wing partners and playing the card of “nationalism,” on the other, a dictatorship fast and dangerously consolidating and “cleaning up” the last remains of democracy and secularism…

On the one hand, I am trying not to build up all my hopes on this election, as my expectancy from the opposition is only one thing: Perhaps they can put a brake on this car speeding towards hell! If we can’t slow it down now, I am afraid it will be far too late in the next elections. Sure, I do not expect an automatic democratization from Kilicdaroglu and his coalition partners, but if he keeps a few of his promises, like the release of Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas, it would mean a lot for us. It would mean a fresh breath, a glimmer of hope. Imagine… There are hundreds of people who are waiting for the elections simply to be released from prison!

Freedom of expression! It is a joke in today’s Turkey! Media, the internet, academies, theater, all you can imagine is suffocating under heavy censorship, journalists are either “in” or “out,” meaning in prison or out of Turkey, academics, actors, artists, film directors, singers are escaping from Turkey; theater plays, caricatures, books get banned routinely. (Even my book of essays, “Not Even the Silence Belongs to You Anymore,” with the tittle borrowed from Seferis, was recently banned.) All I can expect under such circumstances is just a break, relief for some time from continuous court cases and police scrutiny. Or, let me put it this way, all I can expect perhaps is a non-biased judge in the court room, a prosecutor who wouldn’t arrest me after receiving a phone call!

This is precisely how I was arrested. With “special orders” from the “top.” I had started my column back in 1998 at Radikal, and had written my most “provocative” articles back then touching on almost every taboo, torture, rape, prisons, Kurds… But even in the late 90s, although I suffered from regular threats, I had never faced a court case. It came all of a sudden. In August 2016, only one month after the attempted coup, I got arrested on the pretext that I was on the advisory board of Ozgur Gundem, a pro-Kurdish newspaper, and I was charged with 302, “the destruction of the unity of state.” The prosecutor asked for a life sentence, for being the literary adviser to a legal newspaper. (I think the real reason behind my arrest is that my articles about the atrocities the military committed in Kurdish cities caused huge anger, the fact that I am not Kurdish even augmented the reaction, I was “a traitor” in their eyes.) I was released after four and a half months in prison, but the court case lingered on for more than five years. (I was finally acquitted of all charges.) All these years I have tried to survive in a foreign country (Germany), dealing with severe health problems aggravated by prison as well as post-traumatic anxiety, all these years I have been… only waiting. Waiting for something I cannot define, not even dream of! There is no more Ithaca for this female Odysseus – probably there never was. I am thinking of returning to Turkey, independent of the political situation. I know that the risk for me going back to prison is high, but only “there,” in my “imagined homeland,” in my own language, my words have a meaning. And so does my life. When the meaning is lost, all else will be lost.