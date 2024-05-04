We’ve savored numerous kokoretsi dishes, but none quite like Istanbul’s rendition. Employing a clever technique, they achieve a simultaneous crispiness and juiciness that’s truly remarkable. This recipe is among the 115 culinary treasures shared by Istanbul’s Greeks, spotlighted in Gastronomos magazine’s extensive feature, “Easter in Istanbul.”

1 hour preparation

1 hour, 15 minutes cooking

Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

(Serves 6, suitable for mezze appetizers)

300 g lamb intestines

500 g lamb sweetbreads

1 lamb spleen

150 ml vinegar

1 tablespoon butter

8-10 cherry tomatoes

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

Salt

Red sweet paprika

Red hot paprika

Oregano

Sandwich buns (optional)

Instructions

1. To prepare the lamb kokoretsi with sweetbreads, start by thoroughly cleaning the intestines as follows:

A. Carefully open each intestine and rinse it under running water, making sure to remove any impurities.

B. Repeat this process 4-5 times until the water runs clear.

2. Place the cleaned intestines in a large bowl and pour vinegar over them.

3. Skewer the sweetbreads on a medium skewer, piercing them as evenly as possible to maintain balance. Carefully wrap them with the spleen to stabilize.

4. Pull the intestine from the edge and tie it to one end of the kokoretsi with a regular knot, being careful not to tear it.

5. Wrap the intestine around the kokoretsi, ensuring that every part is covered. When the wrapping is finished, pass the end of the intestine under the last wraps several times tightly to secure it.

6. Preheat the oven to grill mode with the fan on. Grease the oven rack well and place it on the second shelf under the grill.

7. Place a tray with a little water on the lower shelf to catch the dripping and prevent the oven from getting dirty.

8. Arrange the kokoretsi on the rack and grill with the fan on for about 1 hour or until the intestines on the outside are browned and dried. Turn it regularly during cooking.

9. Remove from the oven, take the kokoretsi off the skewer, and cut it into thick slices (2-3 cm thick).

10. Heat a heavy skillet over high heat and grill the kokoretsi slices for 2-3 minutes on each side until browned and cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board and chop finely.

11. In the same skillet, heat the butter and add the cherry tomatoes and bell pepper. Saute for 2 minutes until slightly softened.

12. Add the finely chopped kokoretsi, salt, oregano and red paprika according to taste, and continue cooking for another 2 minutes, stirring. Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving platter.

13. If desired, warm the sandwich buns in the leftover juices in the skillet (slice them in half and grill on the inner side).

14. Serve the lamb kokoretsi on the platter as an appetizer or fill the buns with it and serve as sandwiches.

This article first appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.