crews-continue-efforts-to-restore-power

Tree branches are disentangled from power lines in the affluent district of Dionysos as work to restore power in the capital’s northern suburbs continued on Thursday in the aftermath of heavy snowfall in Attica earlier this weeκ. About 8,000 households in the region remained without power on Thursday morning. During the worst part of the storm, a total of 70,000 households in Attica and 15,000 on Evia were left without power, while some have been without water since Monday. The Armed Forces, Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) and all regional fire departments were mobilized to remove fallen trees, which were the main cause of the power disruptions. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]