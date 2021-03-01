five-large-greek-museums-to-be-given-independent-status

Five of Greece’s largest museums – the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, the archaeological museums in Thessaloniki and Iraklio, the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens and the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki – will become independent entities, responsible for managing their own resources and policy, and will cease to be answerable to the country’s Archaeological Service. But some critics point out that questions such as the quality of university education, which churns out more archaeologists and museum curators than can be usefully employed, should also be addressed.