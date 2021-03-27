IMAGES

Greek jets fly over Skopje on anniversary of NATO accession

greek-jets-fly-over-skopje-on-anniversary-of-nato-accession

NATO aircraft from Greece fly over Skopje during a ceremony marking a year since North Macedonia joined NATO, on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and Admiral Robert P. Burke, the commander of US Naval Forces Europe-Africa and of Allied Joint Force Command Naples. The ex-Yugoslav republic was able to become the 30th member of the US-led alliance after a deal with Greece ended a 27-year dispute over its name. Greek fighter jets have since been patrolling the country’s airspace. [EPA]

North Macedonia Security
READ MORE
white-tower-lit-up-in-colors-of-greek-flag0
IMAGES

White Tower lit up in colors of Greek flag

pm-delivers-speech-at-national-gallery-event0
IMAGES

PM delivers speech at National Gallery event

pm-prince-of-wales-at-the-national-gallery0
IMAGES

PM, Prince of Wales at the National Gallery

[Costas Baltas/Reuters]
IMAGES

Prince Charles, Camilla arrive at National Gallery

greek-pm-mitsotakis-meets-russian-counterpart-mishustin0
IMAGES

Greek PM Mitsotakis meets Russian counterpart Mishustin

louvre-museum-director-receives-medal-of-honor0
IMAGES

Louvre Museum Director receives medal of honor