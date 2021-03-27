greek-jets-fly-over-skopje-on-anniversary-of-nato-accession

NATO aircraft from Greece fly over Skopje during a ceremony marking a year since North Macedonia joined NATO, on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and Admiral Robert P. Burke, the commander of US Naval Forces Europe-Africa and of Allied Joint Force Command Naples. The ex-Yugoslav republic was able to become the 30th member of the US-led alliance after a deal with Greece ended a 27-year dispute over its name. Greek fighter jets have since been patrolling the country’s airspace. [EPA]