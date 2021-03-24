IMAGES

Louvre Museum Director receives medal of honor

louvre-museum-director-receives-medal-of-honor

In this photo provided by the Greek President’s office, Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (l) poses with Louvre Museum Director Jean-Luc Martinez after she awarded him with a medal of honor at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials. [Theodore Manolopoulos/Presidency of Hellenic Republic via AP]

