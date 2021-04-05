IMAGES

Foreign students thrilled with English-language BA course

Five of the 28 foreign students who have completed their first semester of studies in the country’s first English-language undergraduate program, on archaeology, history and literature of ancient Greece, offered by Athens University, said they were thrilled by their experience. “The combination of educational acquaintance with ancient Greece and living in Greece is irreplaceable,” says Amy Dugan from the United States. “What impressed me most is the care, passion, warmth, dedication and support of the academic and administrative staff. I’m really happy with the lessons and the teachers,” says Εlisabeta Mosho from Albania.

