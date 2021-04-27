holy-week-gets-under-way-with-testing-for-priests

A priest waits his turn for a rapid coronavirus test outside Athens’ Metropolitan Cathedral, on Monday. A drive has been launched to test clerics and workers in the Athens Archdiocese as Holy Week got under way, ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter on Sunday. The Interior Ministry, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction on Monday on the first day of self-testing for many categories of civil servants. Public administration workers have two weeks to adapt to the new system, which requires that they test themselves for Covid-19 once a week before going to the office and post the result on the self-testing.gov.gr website. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]