IMAGES

Informal Geneva conference on Cyprus gets under way

informal-geneva-conference-on-cyprus-gets-under-way

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (second from left) talks to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (right) during their meeting on the first day of the five-party informal conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Guterres also held a meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. Discussions in the Swiss city will also feature delegations from Greece, Turkey and the UK – all guarantor powers of Cyprus. Expectations have been tempered by Turkish insistence on a two-state solution rather than the decades-long agreed basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation backed by the UN, Cyprus, Greece and the EU. [Stavros Ioannides/ANA-MPA]

Cyprus
READ MORE
greek-pm-welcomes-anastasiades-warns-turkey
IMAGES

Greek PM welcomes Anastasiades, warns Turkey

ankara-stages-show-of-defiance-with-varosha-opening
IMAGES

Ankara stages show of defiance with Varosha opening

cyprus-marks-1974-turkish-invasion
IMAGES

Cyprus marks 1974 Turkish invasion

cyprus-marks-anniversary-of-turkish-invasion-in-1974
IMAGES

Cyprus marks anniversary of Turkish invasion in 1974

greek-cyprus-leaders-fine-tune-stance-ahead-of-summit
IMAGES

Greek, Cyprus leaders fine-tune stance ahead of summit

cypriot-fm-visits-greece
IMAGES

Cypriot FM visits Greece