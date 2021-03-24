Greek PM welcomes Anastasiades, warns Turkey
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) welcomes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, ahead of the military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation. In his comments, Mitsotakis said Turkey ought to demonstrate it remains committed to de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean. “We hope that Turkey stays on European course, or it will have to face sanctions,” he said. [EPA]