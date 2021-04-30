checks-tightened-ahead-of-easter-weekend

Inspectors check travelers’ documents at Larissis train station in Athens. With a ban in place on nonessential interregional travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, police have stepped up checks at exit points including toll gates, train stations and ports ahead of the Easter weekend, traditionally marked by a mass exodus of city dwellers to the provinces. Interregional travel for health reasons is allowed only to a public health facility, which must be certified by a document from the facility itself. Trips can also be made to one’s place of permanent residence, a funeral or a divorced parent. In all cases, travelers must carry the required documents. [Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]