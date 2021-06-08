volunteers-clean-up-santorini-fishing-port

Twenty-two volunteer divers pose with their ‘loot’ after a weekend cleanup at the fishing port of Vlychada, on the southeastern Aegean island of Santorini. The campaign was organized by Aegean Rebreath, an NGO that specializes in tackling the scourge of sea pollution from trash and sloppy fishing practices, to coincide with World Environment Day on Saturday. ‘The drivers brought up a lot of bottles and tin cans… obviously stuff people threw off a boat or that blew in from the land. Not everyone shares the same sensitivity for protecting the marine environment, unfortunately,’ said Angelos Roussos, president of the Thera Port Fund, which cooperated in the operation that was bankrolled by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. [Aegean Rebreath]